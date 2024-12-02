The post-COVID era has not been fruitful for Ajay Devgn as he is yet to achieve the 1000 crore net collection milestone despite as many as eight theatrical releases. It’s been heartbreaking that two potential blockbusters failed to ignite expected fireworks at the Indian box office. Just recently, his Singham Again failed to meet sky-high expectations, facing a huge deficit compared to its gigantic budget. Keep reading for a detailed report about Ajay’s post-COVID run!

Several actors have suffered in the post-pandemic era, and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are the best examples. For Ajay, it isn’t entirely a poor run, as he has tasted two big successes in the form of Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan. However, all other films have failed to even cover their budgets. So, the Bollywood star has two theatrical successes and six failures in his kitty.

Runway 34 was made on a budget of 65 crores, and it earned just 32 crores at the Indian box office. Thank God had a budget of 70 crores, but its earnings stayed at just 30.75 crores. Drishyam 2 was budgeted at 80 crores, and in return, it made a staggering 241 crores. Bholaa was reportedly made at 100 crores and earned 90 crores. Shaitaan had a cost of 65 crores and made 151 crores in India. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was made at 100 crores, but it was a washout with just 12.20 crores coming in.

Maidaan and Singham Again are Ajay Devgn’s two most expensive films, with budgets of 240 crores and 340 crores, respectively. Maidaan was a big failure, with just a collection of 53 crores at the Indian box office. Singham Again is still running in theatres and is currently standing at 273.40 crores.

If we sum up all budgets, 1060 crores have been invested in Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID films. In return, they have generated just 883.35 crores at the Indian box office. So, the actor is facing a box office deficit of 176.65 crores.

Post-COVID breakdown of Ajay Devgn’s domestic theatrical run:

Budget- 1060 crores

Collection- 883.35 crores

Box office deficit- 176.65 crores

