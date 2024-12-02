The Wild Robot by Universal’s Dreamworks animation has finally been thwarted at the global box office due to the arrival of Moana 2. It seems like the movie is prepping to say goodbye at the cinemas. It has received a lot of love from moviegoers. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

It was directed by Chris Sanders and is based on Peter Brown’s 2016 novel of the same name. The film was released along with another animated feature, Transformers One. However, the movie by Josh Cooley, featuring Chris Hemsworth as the lead voice actor, underperformed at the cinemas. The Dreamworks animation features the voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

The Wild Robot lost many theatres on Friday with the arrival of Moana 2, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The report revealed $668K on its 10th three-day weekend, facing a massive drop so far, and that’s a harsh -67.7% from last weekend. It is also available on the digital platform. In the US, the film has hit $142.5 million cume and is now playing in only 833 theatres.

The animated feature is eyeing a $145-$150 million run in the United States. At the overseas box office, the movie collected $1.3 million this weekend and experienced a harsh drop of 65.8% from last weekend, reaching a $179.1 million cume over 77 markets. There is still some hope, as it is awaiting theatrical release in some places.

Adding the $142.5 million domestic cume to the overseas gross, The Wild Robot has collected $321.6 million so far worldwide. It is expected to earn between $335 million and $350 million in its global run, which is 329.48-348.71% more than the production budget. The film’s production budget was $78 million, excluding the marketing cost.

The Wild Robot was released in the theatres in September.

