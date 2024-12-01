Venom: The Last Dance might seem like it is getting lost in the crowd of so many releases, but it is not. The movie is hanging in there and is also earning modest numbers. It is now close to beating the domestic haul of Lupita Nyong’o starrer A Quiet Place: Day One’s collection at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The horror flick, part of the popular A Quiet Place franchise, was released earlier this year. It also features Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn in the leading cast. The film received positive reviews upon its release and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It was directed by Michael Sarnoski and is based on a story conceived by him and John Krasinski. Only Djimon Hounsou reprised his role from A Quiet Place Part II.

Venom: The Last Dance is facing tough competition from tentpole movies as it has lost a significant number of theatres in the United States. According to BoxOfficeReport.com’s latest box office data, Venom 3 collected a modest $810K on Friday from across the 1,716 locations. The film reportedly experienced a 17% decrease from the previous Friday, and with that, Tom Hardy’s film stands at a $136.43 million cume at the domestic box office.

Venom 3 is on track to surpass A Quiet Place: Day One’s domestic haul. In its original run, the horror flick collected $138.93 million at the US box office. Now, Venom: The Last Dance is less than $2.5 million away from beating Lupita Nyong’o-led movie’s collection. It will then become the 15th highest-grossing film of the year in the US.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, Venom 3 stands at $323.29 million cume, and allied with the domestic gross, the Marvel movie has reached $459.76 million worldwide.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

