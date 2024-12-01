It seems Moana 2 is in no mood to stop until it breaks all records. The movie has not yet completed its debut weekend, smashing several records. The film has now surpassed Frozen II, which held the record for the biggest Thanksgiving debut with its $120 million+ opening. The numbers are mind-blowing and will put the Walt Disney Animation back on the top as their last two films, Strange World and Wish, underperformed in the last two November. This animated feature is benefitting the most from the Thanksgiving release. Keep scrolling for more.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Frozen II collected a magnificent $130 million on its debut weekend. It is the highest-grossing Thanksgiving debut ever. The film was released in 2019 and featured voice actors, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. It is one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Following the film’s immense success and popularity, a 3rd film is in the making and is scheduled to be released in 2027.

According to Variety’s report, Moana 2 collected a strong $54.5 million, a record gross on Black Friday. It collected that from across 4,200 locations. It has smashed the $34.1 million record held by Frozen II, released in 2019. The Moana sequel is leading by 59.8%, which is almost 60%. Not only that, the 2024 release has surpassed Frozen II’s $130 million debut weekend in less than four days.

Frozen II collected that opening weekend haul over the five-day holiday weekend, but Moana 2’s Saturday and Sunday are not even required to surpass that number. It is no surprise that the Disney sequel is leading the box office chart in the US, and as per Deadline’s report, the film is expected to earn between $215 million and $220 million in its five-day opening weekend.

Box Office Mojo’s data reveals the film has collected $52.70 million overseas. Adding that to its $140 million domestic cume, the animated feature stands at a $192.7 million worldwide cume. It is close to reaching the $200 million mark globally, and the debut weekend will be one of the biggest ones ever.

Moana 2 is facing healthy competition from Wicked, which is also reaping the benefits of the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Disney animation, released on November 27, is running in theatres in the US and across the world.

