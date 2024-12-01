Dwayne Johnson is a star and one of the biggest ones in Hollywood. The Rock is proving his star power at the box office, as his film Red One is beating Leonardo DiCaprio and his film Killer of the Flower Moon in the United States. The movie grossed unbelievable numbers on Black Friday, experiencing a hike of almost 50% from last Friday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Killers of the Flower Moon was released in 2023. It was co-produced and directed by Martin Scorsese and starred one of his favorites, Leonardo DiCaprio, in the leading role. The film also featured Rober De Niro and Lily Gladstone alongside Leo as part of the lead cast. The supporting cast included Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser. It is available on Apple TV+.

Like Red One, Killers of the Flower Moon was also a Big Tech streaming turned theatrical release and the highest-grossing one in the US. However, Dwayne Johnson is snatching away that record from Leonardo DiCaprio’s film as we speak. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that the action-comedy grossed a strong $4.8 million on 3rd Friday, Black Friday, with a hike of 45.5% from last Friday.

After registering the biggest 2nd Thursday ever for a Big Tech streaming turned theatrical release, beating Killers of the Flower Moon’s $1.9 million, The Rock’s film has hit $68 million in the US, just a few thousand dollars away from officially beating Leonardo DiCaprio’s starrer Killers of the Flower Moon’s $68.02 million domestic haul. Meanwhile, The Rock‘s film aims to earn between $11 and $14 million on its 3rd three-day weekend.

Red One, released in the US on November 15, has collected $133.19 million at the worldwide box office so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

