Moana and Maui are winning hearts worldwide and are headed towards a magnificent debut weekend. It has crossed a major milestone at the global box office and has registered one of the biggest openings in China. It is eyeing a decent opening weekend in one of the biggest markets, that is at the Chinese box office. It is significantly higher than its 2016 predecessor. Scroll below for the deets.

It has surpassed the opening-day collections of Soul and Elemental. For the uninitiated, Soul was released in 2020 and directed by Pete Doctor. Meanwhile, Peter Sohn’s Elemental came out in 2023. All the movies were produced by Walt Disney Pictures. The 2024 sequel is, however, behind Inside Out 2’s release-day numbers. The animated feature has surpassed Frozen II’s Thanksgiving Day collection, setting a new record for that holiday. Now, all eyes are on the film’s debut weekend collection.

In China, Moana 2 was released on Friday. It opens in #2 on Friday, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The animated feature collected a decent $1.3 million on its release day. It has scored the 2nd highest Friday opening day for Disney animations post-COVID. It played across 65K screenings and is only behind Inside Out 2’s $2.6 million.

Moana 2 collected more than Encanto’s $563K and Soul and Elemental’s $1 million release day numbers. The report further stated that the Disney sequel collected $635K in pre-sales for today but lost 3K screenings from Friday. It is reportedly eyeing a debut weekend of between $5 and $8 million at the box office in China.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the movie opened to a strong $57 million on its release day. It has collected $85.5 million in just two days. The film has scored the highest-grossing Thanksgiving Day ever. It has collected $24.1 million overseas, and Disney animation has hit $109.60 million worldwide.

More about the film –

The film’s official synopsis states, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Moana 2 was released in the US on November 27 and China on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

