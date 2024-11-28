The entertainment scene feels light this weekend on OTT platforms and in theaters. It could be because the major releases are gearing up for next month, just in time for Christmas. As usual, Netflix takes the lead with the highest number of titles. Netflix offers a variety of options, including a rags-to-riches story, a thrilling heist movie, a Christmas romantic comedy, and a gripping conspiracy thriller. If none interest you, head to Disney+ Hotstar for a heartwarming comedy about an uncle struggling to care for his orphaned nibblings. In theaters, we have just two notable releases this week. Please keep reading to discover what they are and everything else you need to know about what to watch this weekend.

Netflix

Lucky Baskhar (Telugu)

Directed by Venky Atluri, this period financial crime drama stars Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role. Set in the late 1980s and early 90s, the story follows a humble bank clerk who rises to immense wealth. How did he achieve such riches? What impact does his newfound wealth have on his personality? And is there something dubious behind his success?

Sikandar ka Muqaddar (Hindi)

This drama, directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ashrut Jain, revolves around an unsolved diamond heist. A determined police officer relentlessly pursues the case, turning the investigation into an obsession that threatens to unravel the life of the primary accused.

Our Little Secret (English)

Directed by Stephen Herek, this film stars Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding. The story follows Lohan’s character as she spends Christmas with her boyfriend’s family, only to discover that her ex is also present. Chaos ensues as the two attempt to conceal their past relationship from everyone around them.

The Madness (English)

Created by Stephen Belber, this limited series is a conspiracy thriller. The story follows a Black man who discovers the dead body of a white supremacist and becomes the prime suspect in the murder. Now, he must navigate a web of danger and deception to clear his name.

A Paris Christmas Waltz (English)

Directed by Michael Damian, this box standard holiday romance follows a novice female dancer who teams up with a professional male dancer as they travel to Paris to compete in a prestigious dance competition.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (Hindi) Season 2 Episode 11

Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday are the special guests this week on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Nutcrackers (English)

Directed by David Gordon Green, this comedy-drama stars Ben Stiller. The story follows a workaholic who finds his life turned upside down after the sudden death of his sister and her husband. Tasked with caring for his orphaned siblings, he must step in as their guardian until family services can place them in a foster home.

Parachute (Tamil)

Directed by Rasu Ranjith, this drama-thriller series revolves around two kids, a boy and a girl, who secretly take one of their parent’s bikes without permission and suddenly go missing. As the police, their parents, and the community search desperately for them, the mystery deepens with every passing moment.

Lionsgate play

Boy Kills World (English)

Directed by Moritz Mohr, this dystopian action-comedy stars Bill Skarsgård. The story follows a young man who, after losing his family and being left deaf and mute by his enemies, devises a three-step plan for revenge. Once ready, it’s time to take down those responsible for his suffering.

On The Big Screen

Sorgavaasal (Tamil)

Directed by Sidharth Vishwanath, this action-drama film stars Samuel Abiola Robinson, Sharafudheen, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Karunas. The story follows a man trapped in prison, determined to get out by any means necessary, no matter the cost.

Moana 2

Directed by David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, this animated musical adventure is a sequel to Moana (2016). It takes place three years after the events of the original film. In this chapter, Moana begins a new journey to break a curse.

