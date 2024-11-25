Tamannaah Bhatia sat down with her Sikandar Ka Muqaddar co-stars, Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill, for a candid conversation at the Sahitya Aajtak 2024. Among the topics they explored, Tamannaah addressed the much-discussed North-South divide in the Indian film industry. She shared her thoughts on how this ongoing debate only adds to the fragmentation and chaos within the industry, pointing out that actors, in her view, are often responsible for fueling these differences.

Tamannaah strongly advocated for a unified, pan-Indian approach to filmmaking. She emphasized the need to move beyond regional divides and focus on creating stories that embody the collective spirit of Indian cinema. According to her, the North and South industries should collaborate to craft films representing India’s diverse yet united essence. “It’s high time we stop creating differences in our own industry. Both industries should get together and make an actual pan-India film. Playing against each other has been happening for far too long, and it has only caused more havoc,” she said, urging a shift toward unity and collaboration.

The Stree 2 star highlighted that Indian cinema is currently in a golden phase, with films gaining international recognition like never before. She pointed out that global audiences are eager to watch Indian movies. The actress also mentioned that instead of competing with one another, the Indian film industries should unite to strategize their position on the global stage.

She further emphasized that filmmaking is a collective effort; every movie and set brings unique experiences. Tamannaah added that what works in one industry might not work in another, and there’s no single “right” way to make a film.

Avinash Tiwary, who was also present at the event, shared a similar perspective. He urged everyone to “drop the regional divide” and avoid terms like “Bollywood.” Avinash expressed his hope for a future where Indian films are recognized as part of the Indian film industry, without labels like South or Hindi.

