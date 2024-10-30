Stree 2, headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, has finally ended its glorious theatrical run, and if we describe it in a single word—the run was historical! Yes, the film was expected to do well, considering the predecessor’s goodwill and buzz for the horror universe, but the kind of response it witnessed was simply phenomenal. Made on a moderate budget, the film emerged as one of the most profitable films of all time for Bollywood. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15. Despite a clash of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s films, this horror-comedy dominated the scene and exceeded all expectations. It literally crushed the other two films. Further, due to a lack of strong competitors, the film churned out extraordinary numbers for several weeks. As a result, it went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

As we reported yesterday, Stree 2 wrapped up its run at the Indian box office by earning 627.50 crore net. It’s a mind-boggling number for a film which is made on a budget of just 60 crore. Yes, against a cost of 60 crore, the sequel smashed an ROI (return on investment) of 567.50 crore. Calculated further, it equals 945.83% returns.

With such a run, Stree 2 has become one of the most profitable Bollywood films in history. It had a chance of hitting 1000% returns, but it just missed it. Currently, The Kashmir Files is the most profitable Bollywood film with 1162.50% returns, at least among the releases of 2010 onwards. The Stree sequel is in the second position in terms of box office returns.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 is now available on OTT, and you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

