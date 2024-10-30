Harry Potter films have been a big part of many people’s growing period. Kids grew up with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint watching them in the franchise. So, when the spin-off prequel franchise was announced, people were eager to watch it. There have been a lot of controversies around them, mainly because of Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller. However, the franchise star, Eddie Redmayne, recently hinted that the series won’t return with any other films, so let’s look at how much the franchise has earned with its trilogy. Scroll below for the deets.

It marks the second film series in the Wizarding World shared universe media franchise. It features Eddie in the lead role of Newt Scamander and Jude Law as a young Dumbledore. Johnny Depp, Colin Farrell, and Mads Mikkelson appeared as Gellert Grindelwald. Depp was replaced by Mikkelson in the third film owing to his divorce and domestic violence allegations.

Recently, Eddie Redmayne appeared in an interview with ComicBook promoting his new Peacock thriller Day of the Jackal. The Fantastic Beasts star revealed that the fans have probably seen the last of Newt Scamander on the big screen. He said, “I think they probably have [seen the last of Newt].”

The actor continued, “That was a very frank answer, but yeah. And that’s as far as I know. I mean, you’d have to speak to the people at Warner Bros. and J.K Rowling, but as far as I know, that’s it. I think he may come back in a glimpse in the Universal world in Florida that they’re opening up, in which you may catch a glimpse of what he was up to in Paris.”

The Fantastic Beasts franchise was commercially successful, with three movies grossing over $1.8 billion worldwide. Let’s examine the films’ collections.

3. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

Domestic – $95.85 million

Worldwide – $407.15 million

2. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Domestic – $159.55 million

Worldwide – $655.75 million

1. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) –

Domestic – $234.03 million

Worldwide – $816.03 million

Clearly, firing Johnny Depp from the franchise did no good for the makers as the third part has the lowest numbers in the franchise. The first film’s glorious success paved the way for the rest of the movie, but things got worse with the sequels. It is probably a wise decision for the makers to discontinue the franchise.

The Fantastic Beasts films are available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

