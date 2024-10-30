Moana 2 is prepping for the big day, which is just a few weeks away. It has already set a new record for this year. On Monday, the advance booking for the Walt Disney Animation Studios tentpole surpassed this year’s biggest blockbuster, Inside Out 2, in terms of pre-sales. The movie will arrive along with two other big movies, Wicked Part 1 and Gladiator II. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the sequel to the 2016 movie, which was directed by Chris Williams and Don Hall. It was praised by the critics, and financially, the movie was a big success. Fans have waited long for the sequel, and the popularity is so high that another live-action remake is being developed. Dwayne Johnson returns as the voice of Maui and Auli’i Cravalho in the titular character’s voice. In addition to them, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk will reprise their role from the previous movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moana 2 has set records with its first-day advance ticket sales. The report is based on the analysis of the online retailer Fandango. It further states that this upcoming animated musical has sold more tickets than any other 2024 animated movie, including the Disney/Pixar summer 2024 blockbuster Inside Out 2.

Moana 2 is also the fourth-best showing of the year for any movie behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked and Dune: Part Two. It will be released five days after Wicked Part 1 and Gladiator II. THR’s report states that the exhibitors are looking forward to this trio of tentpole movies to boost ticket sales after a cold start to the third quarter. Much-awaited movies like Joker: Folie a Deux and Venom: The Last Dance failed to bring people to the theatres this fall season.

The first film collected $248.75 million and $394.57 million overseas. Globally, Moana earned $643.33 million.

The sequel was directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. It takes place three years after the events of the first movie, and Moana receives an unexpected call from the wayfinding ancestors. She forms her own crew and reunites with her friend the demigod. Moana 2 is scheduled to be released on November 27.

