Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, has ended its journey in theatres. Unfortunately, despite its merits, the film has failed to emerge as a commercial success. It turned out to be an average affair, and it managed to recover its complete budget domestically, which is the only bright spot. At the worldwide box office, it somehow crossed the 50 crore milestone and closed its run after spending over a month on the big screen.

Coming from the school of director C. Prem Kumar, who helmed ’96 (2018), the Kollywood slice-of-life drama had high hopes pinned on its shoulders. Theatrically, it was released on September 27, and upon its arrival, it received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even word-of-mouth was favorable among the audience but the film failed to make it big at ticket windows. It seems that the theme didn’t cater to the large section of the audience, resulting in restricted footfalls.

After spending over a month in theatres, Meiyazhagan has ended its run at the Indian box office by earning 35 crore. Reportedly, the film had a budget of 35 crore, and as it has recovered it through the domestic run, it has secured an average verdict. Including taxes, it made 41.3 crore gross. In the overseas, too, it didn’t make much and wrapped up at 12.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, it ended its theatrical journey at 53.55 crore gross.

A look at Meiyazhagan’s worldwide box office run:

India net – 35 crore

India gross – 41.3 crore

Overseas gross – 12.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 53.55 crore

The good thing is that, now, on Netflix, Meiyazhagan is enjoying a good response from viewers. The performance of Karthi, Arvind Swamy, and the entire cast is being praised. Also, the director of C. Prem Kumar is being praised universally. Let’s hope it continues its glorious run on OTT for a long time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Rooh Baba VS Manjulika Face-Off Attracts A 94% Jump In 24 Hours!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News