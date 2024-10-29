The Fahadh Faasil starrer had a lot of expectations banking on it in terms of box-office performance and critical acclaim. While it definitely achieved the latter, things have somewhat slowed down when it comes to the box office numbers. While initially, it looked as if the movie might easily recover its budget, now that seems highly challenging. Take a look at the Bougainvillea box office performance.

Bougainvillea Box Office Day 12

On its 12th day, the India net Bougainvillea box office collections of the Fahadh Faasil starrer come to 16.36 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 19.30 crore. The movie has earned around 16.5 crore from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 35.8 crore. The film moves towards the 40-crore target at a snail’s pace.

Take A Look At The Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Bougainvillea Box Office:

India net – 16.36 crores

India gross – 19.30 crores

Overseas gross – 16.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 35.8 crores

Will Bougainvillea Be Able To Recover Its Budget?

The Fahadh Faasil starrer has been struggling to recover its budget of 20 crores with its collections. With the current India net collection of 16.36 crores, the movie needs around 3 crores more to recover the same. While the amount does not look too massive, it might be extremely difficult for the film. Reason? The day-wise collection of the movie has drastically reduced. The numbers have gone to as low as 2 lakhs. By the looks of it, the budget recovery seems difficult unless there is a sudden improvement in the numbers.

About The Movie

Apart from Fahadh Faasil, Bougainvillea also stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Veena Nandakumar in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Amal Neerad. While the music has been composed by Sushin Shyam.

