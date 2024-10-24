After ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam, the Fahadh Faasil starrer psychological thriller Bougainvillea is turning out to be yet another stellar offering at the Malayalam box office. The movie has also managed to enter the 30 crore milestone. Let us take a look at its box office performance for 7 days.

Bougainvillea Box Office Day 7

On its 7th day, the Fahadh Faasil starrer’s India net collections came to 14 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 16.52 crore. The overseas collection of the movie now amounts to 13.80 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 30.32 crore. The movie has managed to breach the 30 crore milestone which is a positive sign indeed. It needs around 6 crore more to also recover its budget. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a budget of 20 crore.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of Bougainvillea:

India net- 14 crores

India gross- 16.52 crores

Overseas gross- 13.80 crores

Worldwide gross- 30.32 crores

The movie surpassed all expectations and opened at 3.30 crore. Given its current 14 crore India net collections, the movie has managed to recover around 22% of its budget which is not bad. The positive word of mouth regarding the subject of the Fahadh Faasil starrer and the performances is also working as an advantage for the movie.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, apart from Fahadh Faasil, Bougainvillea also stars Jyothirmayi, Kunchacko Boban, and Sharaf U Dheen in the pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Amal Neerad. The music has been composed by Sushin Shyam. It is based on the novel Ruthinte Lokam by Jose.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

