The Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin is speculated to be mounted at a budget of almost 100 crore. This has also made the movie one of the most expensive movies in the Kannada industry. However, ever since the film was released at the box office, it has been not only slammed by the critics but is also turning out to be a major box office dud.

Martin Box Office Day 13

On its 13th day, the Dhruva Sarja starrer’s India net collection totals 21.2 crore. The day-wise collections continue to witness a pitiable graph with no improvement. The movie has almost undergone a deficit of around 79% with its staggering budget of 100 crore. It seems like the actioner will wrap up with drastically poor collections.

The Dhruva Sarja starrer is also facing negative word of mouth, further harming it. Except for Sarja’s screen presence, the critics and masses have heavily criticized the movie for its overall execution. The makers were also recently slammed for allegedly taking down the negative reviews for the film from the popular YouTube channels. Many content creators, movie critics, and fans slammed the makers for being unable to handle criticism for the movie. It has also started some meme fests on social media, but not for the right reasons.

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nikitin Dheer, Achyuth Kumar, and Sukrutha Wagle in the lead roles. The movie has been helmed by AP Arjun. The music of the movie has been composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur. The action flick revolves around the backdrop of terrorism and the concept of patriotism.

