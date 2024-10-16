The Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin has not only been garnering some disastrous reviews from critics and masses alike but is also turning out to be a significant dud at the Kannada box office. Talking about the same, the movie is speculated to be one of the most expensive movies in Sandalwood and is said to be on a budget of almost 100 crore. However, the movie seems to be struggling to make even 20 crore at the box office.

Martin Box Office Day 5

On its fifth day, the Dhruva Sarja film earned 1.05 crore at the box office. This was an even further drop from its four-day collections, during which the movie earned 1.40 crore. The India net collection of the movie now comes to 17.45 crore. Given the extravagant scale of the movie, these numbers are pretty disappointing.

Martin Box Office Breakdown

Day 1 – 6.30 crores

Day 2 – 5.40 crores

Day 3 – 3.30 crores

Day 4 – 1.40 crores

Day 5 – 1.05 crores

India Total – 17.45 cr

If the rumors about the movie’s extravagant budget are true, then with these poor collections, the Dhruva Sarja starrer is likely to incur an 82% deficit. The negative word of mouth for the movie is not making the situation any better. However, fans are appreciating Sarja’s screen presence in the same.

About The Movie

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by AP Arjun. The music of the same has been composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur.

