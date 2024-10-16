The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has been one of the most successful offerings at the Malayalam box office. The movie has not only successfully crossed the 100 crore milestone, but it has also garnered a stellar ROI (Return On Investment). Take a look at how the movie fared on its 34th day.

ARM Box Office Day 34

On its 34th day, ARM further witnessed a drop. Its day-wise collections came to 0.17 crore, a decrease from its 33rd-day collections, wherein it had garnered 0.25 crore. The movie has gone below the 1 crore mark in the last two days. The movie’s India net collection now comes to 61.06 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 72.05 crore. The film earned 32 crore when it went to the overseas collection. The movie’s worldwide collection now results in 104.05 crore. Even though the movie has been witnessing a drop in the last two days, it still seems steady.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of ARM Box Office:

India net – 61.06 crores

India gross – 72.05 crores

Overseas gross – 32 crores

Worldwide gross – 104.05 crores

ARM is mounted at a scale of 30 crore. As a result, its ROI, with its current 61.06 crore India net collection, is 31.06 crore. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 103%.

About The Movie

Apart from Tovino Thomas, ARM also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The movie has been helmed by Jithin Laal. The music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The plot revolves around three generations of heroes who go through several obstacles to protect the secret treasure of their village.

