The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has weaved out a phenomenal success story at the Malayalam box office. On its 33rd day, though, the movie dipped slightly. However, irrespective of that, it is enjoying a solid run in the 100 crore milestone in its worldwide collection and has also garnered a stellar ROI (Return On Investment).

ARM Box Office Day 33

The day-wise collection of the Tovino Thomas starrer on its 33rd day saw a slight dip. It earned 0.25 crore, a decrease from its 32nd-day collection, in which the film attained 1.14 crore. The movie’s India net collections now come to 60.89 crore. At the same time, the gross collections come to 71.85 crore. The film earned 32 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 103.85 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the film can cross any other milestones.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of ARM Box Office:

India net – 60.89 crores

India gross – 71.85 crores

Overseas gross – 32 crores

Worldwide gross – 103.85 crores

Not only this, but the Tovino Thomas starrer has garnered a spectacular ROI. Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, with its current India net collection, the film’s ROI is 30.89 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage is 102%.

About The Movie

Apart from Tovino Thomas, ARM also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Jithin Laal. The music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The plot revolves around a generation of heroes leaving no stone unturned to protect the secret treasure of their village.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

