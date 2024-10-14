Allu Arjun is going to be the next big thing in Indian cinema, and don’t be surprised if he creates history by beating biggies like RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with his upcoming colossal film. Yes, we’re talking about Pushpa 2, which is enjoying an unprecedented buzz among the masses, and as of now, no one can actually project box office numbers for the biggie. The craze is such that the film might almost surpass Allu’s second highest-grosser on its day 1 itself.

We have seen how the sequel factor boosts a film’s potential. In the post-pandemic era, we witnessed KGF Chapter 2, Gadar 2, and Stree 2 setting the box office on fire and fetching unheard numbers due to the organic buzz created by the sequel factor. Now, the same thing is going to happen with the Pushpa sequel, which is scheduled to release on December 6 this year.

The craze for Pushpa 2 is higher than that of KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and now everything depends on the makers. With proper promotions and release, the film can bring in unbelievable numbers at the worldwide box office. In the present scenario, the film is a contender to become the first Indian film to earn 250 crores gross globally on day 1.

In India, Pushpa 2 has the potential to earn a staggering 177 crores gross (150 crores net) on the opening day. Yes, you read that right! The film could comfortably cross 170 crores gross as the contribution from Telugu and Hindi markets is going to be humongous. In the overseas market, it might open at 70 crores gross. The actual number can go higher, but we’re conservative here.

So, with 177 crores gross from India and 70 crores gross from overseas, Pushpa 2’s potential day 1 at the worldwide box office goes up to 247 crores gross. With a slight push, it can go up to 250 crores gross.

With a start of 250 crores gross, Pushpa 2 will cover 91.51% of the total global lifetime of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (273.18 crores gross), which is Allu Arjun’s second highest-grossing film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

