Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan has turned out to be a washout at the Indian box office with its Hindi-dubbed version. Considering the face value of the film, it was expected to earn a decent total, if not good, during its opening weekend. But now, as the actual collection has come, it’s really a big shock for the makers. In fact, in comparison to Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, it stood nowhere. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 4 days!

Rajini is massively popular in the Hindi belt, but it’s quite shocking that after 2.0 (2018), which also had Akshay Kumar in a key role, none of the superstar’s films performed well with its Hindi version. After a big success like Jailer, his latest release was expected to churn out decent numbers with its Hindi-dubbed version, but that didn’t happen.

Amitabh Bachchan plays an important role in Vettaiyan, and his presence was expected to boost the Hindi-dubbed version in the Hindi market. But shockingly, the performance has been dismal. On the opening day, it earned just 0.70 crore. On the second day, the collection saw a dip, and just 0.45 crore came in. On the third day, there was a slight jump as 0.70 crore came in. Yesterday, despite being Sunday, the film failed to show any significant jump, and just 0.75 crore was registered on the board.

So, Vettaiyan (Hindi) wrapped up its 4-day extended opening weekend at just 2.60 crores net at the Indian box office. From today onwards, the numbers would go downhill, resulting in a disastrous outcome.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Vettaiyan:

Day 1 – 0.70 crore

Day 2 – 0.45 crore

Day 3 – 0.70 crore

Day 4 – 0.75 crore

Total – 2.60 crores

For those who don’t know, The GOAT (Hindi) earned 9.35 crores net in the first 4 days. So, the Rajinikanth starrer lagged behind with a staggering 72.19% lower collection.

