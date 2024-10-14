Joker: Folie a Deux is proving to be a box-office disappointment for the makers. The film has managed to cross the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office, which was initially predicted to be the collection that would be earned on its debut weekend. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, with the buzz around Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Joker 2’s worldwide cume in its second weekend is here, and to learn about it in detail, keep scrolling.

Todd Phillips’ movie received the worst CinemaScore rating for any comic book film. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance in the role for the first film. It was also the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Compared to the first movie, it had a massive budget and is on its way to recovering the making cost; however, it failed to do so during its second weekend.

According to Deadline’s report, Joker: Folie a Deux has experienced a 70.5% drop at the international box office. On its second weekend, the movie collected an estimated $22.7 million overseas, collected from across 77 markets. The film stands at a $113.7 million cume at the international box office. It further stated the IMAX total of Joker 2, which is $13.5 million globally, including $7.3 million international gross.

At the box office in North America, it somehow managed to secure the third spot in the top 5 list and collected only $7.1 million. With that, it crossed the $50 million mark domestically and reached $51.61 million in the US. Adding the $113.70 million international to its US cume, the film’s global collection crossed the $150 million milestone. It stands at $165.31 million worldwide. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $200 million. Joker 2 has managed to recover around 85% of its production cost and needs much more to be declared a commercial success.

More about Joker 2 –

It is the 20th movie this year to cross the $150 million milestone globally in 2024. The film’s synopsis states, “Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.”

Joker: Folie a Deux was released in the US on October 4.

