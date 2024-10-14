Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has not only surpassed Twisters’ domestic haul by a significant margin but became the 5th highest-grossing film of the year in North America. The movie is now eyeing the lifetime of Denis Villeneuve’s magnum opus Dune: Part Two, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead roles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Dune 2 is the sequel to Villeneuve’s 2021 movie based on Frank Herbert’s novel. It was probably the first blockbuster movie of this year, and a third part is in development. Due to the bad review of Joker 2, people are getting inclined towards the Tim Burton directorial. Soon, it will be the fourth highest-grossing film in the US when it overtakes Denis’ movie.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice grossed a solid $7.1 million on its sixth weekend. It registered the biggest 6th 3-day weekend ever for the September release. Although it lost around 168 theatres and hit the digital platforms last Tuesday, the gothic horror movie by Tim Burton experienced a dip of only 30.5% from last weekend.

The movie has crossed the $270 million mark at the box office in North America. Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, and Winona Ryder starrer Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has reached $275.6 million cume in the United States. The trade analyst predicts it will beat Dune 2’s $282.1 million US haul next weekend and become WB’s highest-grossing film of the year. It will also become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year behind Despicable Me 4’s $361.00 million; surpassing that is reportedly impossible as this movie is eyeing a $290 million-$305 million run in the US.

The horror comedy has collected $144.70 million at the overseas box office so far, and allied with the $275.6 million domestic box office, the film’s worldwide box office stands at $420.31 million. It was released in the theatres on September 6 and is now available on OTT platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Trends): 11% Shocking Drop On Sunday For Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News