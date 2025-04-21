The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw the whole Martin and Alan mystery being done and dusted. This left Traci heartbroken who chose to skip town to get some closure. Victor went ahead with his plotting against the Abbotts, including all three men namely Jack, Billy and Kyle.

There’s a lot of interesting new planning and plotting, corporate drama and fun scenes slated this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 21, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Nikki pointing Claire in the right direction. Now that Kyle has asked Claire to move in with him, she has a decision to make. But things aren’t as easy as saying yes since Claire’s grandfather Victor has been an open critic of their relationship. This has put her in a dilemma and she reaches out to her grandmother Nikki for help.

In addition, Victoria joins in to give her daughter some advice. While she thinks Claire isn’t ready for such a big step. But Nikki doesn’t agree with her daughter and lets her granddaughter Clairte know her opinion. What will Claire choose to do after two contrasting pieces of advice from her family?

Is she going to move in with Kyle or will she refuse the offer telling him it’s too soon for this? Will her decision be motivated by Victor’s response when he eventually finds out? On the other hand, Sally receives an interesting proposal from Billy. She has a lot of experience working in many different businesses. Be it fashion, interior design or even media communications.

This is exactly why Billy gives her the option to join his brand-new company Abbott Communications. How will she react to this surprising offer? Will she thank him for considering her worthy of a position in his passion project but decline because her expertise is in fashion? Or will she stop to consider it?

Sally has all the skills required to be a perfect fit for the position but her heart has always been in fashion which is why she was happy and thriving at Marchetti. What will her eventual decision be? Is she going to turn her boyfriend’s offer down? Is he going to be disappointed by the same?

Lastly, Daniel finds himself at a crossroads. Looks like he isn’t ready to go all in with Billy’s company and is having second thoughts. Is he going to back out and leave Billy hanging? What will this mean for Billy now?

