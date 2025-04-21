The previous week on General Hospital saw Jordan quitting her job and being offered a new position, Drew plotting for his own benefit, Carly being furious at Willow for shifting her and Michael’s kids into Drew’s house and Carly’s romance with Brennan going strong despite doubts from the others.

There’s a lot more on the radar for avid watchers of the soap opera. From big bombshells and revelations to betrayals and more. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Carly being insistent. Since Sonny has now told her about his health issues, she is adamant about her being there with him as he goes to Los Angeles for his surgery. Sonny is not sure about the same but Carly is insisting she really wants to. Will she be able to convince him about it? Or will Sonny make it clear he wants to go alone?

Up next, Sasha makes an admission. What could this be about? Is this related to Jason? Or is it about the baby she is pregnant with? The fact that the child is hers and Michael’s? On the other hand, Lucas hears Marco out. The former knows who he is and the latter is busy doing some explaining.

It is no secret now that Marco is Sidwell’s son but when Lucas gives him a chance to explain his situation, what will happen? Will Marco be able to answer the questions Lucas has? Or does this spell trouble for the future? When Jordan and Isaiah come to a decision, could it be about the offer Sidwell gave Jordan? Is she actually going to accept it or reject the same?

Especially now that she has quit her previous job, much to Laura’s surprise. When Sidwell visits Alexis, what could it be about? Recently, he used his former wife Natalia to get information about Sonny’s health. Sidwell then promised her that he would help her fix her equation with their son Marco.

Now that Sidwell knows Sonny is on the way for his open heart surgery, is he going to use this intel? And what does this have to do with his visit to Alexis? Is he going to convince her to employ his son at her firm? Will she consider it? Lastly, Joss questions Emma. What could this be about now? Is there more friction on the horizon for the two? Stay tuned for more.

