Many diehard entertainment enthusiasts might already know that the globally popular movies and TV shows database portal IMDb houses a list that mentions the top 250 TV shows from across the world of all time, according to their IMDb user ratings. So, it’s a pretty big deal if a show can crack the list. But, surprisingly, only two TV shows from the year 2025, When Life Gives You Tangerines and The Pitt, have been able to find a place in the coveted list. Read on to learn the names of these shows and their streaming platforms.

Only Two TV Shows From 2025 Make It To IMDb Top 250 List

The Pitt

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar

IMDb Rank – 51

The first show to crack the IMDb top 250 list is the medical drama series The Pitt. The fifteen-episode series premiered on Max on January 9, 2025, and concluded its first season run on April 10, 2025. The Pitt focuses on the daily lives of the emergency department healthcare staff of a fictional hospital based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and that too in a realistic way.

How they manage to go about their high-pressure jobs while dealing with their own personal issues and workplace politics forms the show’s underlying premise. The Pitt currently holds a brilliant IMDb user rating of 8.9/10. Moreover, it has received an equally fantastic critics’ score of 94% on the reviews aggregation portal Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the trailer of The Pitt below:

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Streaming Platform – Netflix

IMDb Rank – 107

Another TV show from the current year included in the IMDb top 250 list is the South Korean romantic drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. It started streaming on Netflix on March 7, 2025, and ended its 16-episode run on March 28, 2025. When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the story of a spirited but poor girl named Ae-sun who aspires to become a poet.

The show’s crux is how a hardworking but quiet boy named Gwan-sik falls in love with the girl and how they face the trials and tribulations of life together. When Life Gives You Tangerines has an IMDb user rating of 9.3/10 and has received a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the trailer of When Life Gives You Tangerines below:

Top 5 TV Shows On IMDb Top 250 TV Shows List

The top five TV shows on the aforementioned IMDb top 250 TV shows list are:

Rank 1 – Breaking Bad (tops the list)

(tops the list) Rank 2 – Planet Earth II

Rank 3 – Planet Earth (relatively unknown but highly rated title)

(relatively unknown but highly rated title) Rank 4 – Band of Brothers (one of the best), and

(one of the best), and Rank 5 – Chernobyl (no surprises there)

