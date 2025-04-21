Jason Momoa is gearing up for another massive release, which has already built up hype among fans. The Aquaman star is now in a more personal role than ever. His upcoming series, Chief of War, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025, promises stunning action and a powerful slice of Hawaiian history.

The show is a historical drama that follows the true story of Kaʻiana, a Native Hawaiian chief and fierce warrior, who played a pivotal role in the islands’ unification during the late 1700s. Momoa, who stars as Kaʻiana, has called this series his “dream” project, describing it as his passion project for years to make happen.

For Momoa, this isn’t just another TV gig. The actor and his creative partner, Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, have been developing this story for nearly a decade. But Momoa knew the timing had to be just right — both for his career and for the industry to be ready for a story like this, one that puts Polynesian history and people front and centre.

“My dream is to do this. This has been my everything. This is my Braveheart, this is my Last of the Mohicans—when I was a little kid, I looked at all these Native American movies and I love samurai movies and I love all these cultures, and so this is it for us. This is our chance. And so it’s taken us a long time, but I needed to wait until my career was in the right moment…And to make the Hawaiian story. It’s been like 25 years in the making to be able to pull off something like this, and it’s just really exciting,” Jason Momoa exclaimed during an interview with GQ.

What makes the Chief of War even more special is the cast. The creators ensured the show would be as authentic as possible, filling the lineup with mostly Polynesian actors. The cast includes familiar faces like Temuera Morrison, Boba Fett, Cliff Curtis, Brandon Finn, Kaina Makua, and Luciane Buchanan. This commitment to representing the culture authentically is a rare and welcome move in Hollywood. The series will run for nine episodes, with the first episode scheduled to air on 1 August 2025 on Apple TV+.

