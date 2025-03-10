Jason Momoa has made a name for himself as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and as Aquaman in DC’s Aquaman. The actor has since worked in movies and dramas like Dune and See.

Momoa, who is of Hawaiian heritage, bagged a role in a Hawaiian historical drama titled Chief of War in 2022. However, the show came to a standstill with no updates after 2023. In a new insider scoop published by TVLine, there is hope for the show.

Is Jason Momoa’s Chief Of War Still Happening?

“Chief of War is ‘very much’ still happening, I am assured,” said Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine in the latest update on the show. According to Jason Momoa’s previous update, the filming for Chief of War wrapped up in August 2024. However, the show’s release date has not yet been revealed.

What is Jason Momoa’s Chief of War about?

In 2022, Momoa was set to lead the Hawaiian historical drama Chief of War. The drama will cover Hawaiian history in eight episodes on AppleTV+. As per the show’s official description, the show “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

Jason Momoa’s character is Kaʻiana, a Native Hawaiian warrior and aliʻi (noble) who travels outside the war-torn Hawaiian islands in the 18th Century. The four islands of Hawaii were unified between 1782 to 1810. Ka’iana was fondly called the “Prince of Kaua’i” and the “most famous Hawaiian in the world.”

Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett co-create the show. Francis Lawrence is the third executive producer, and Doug Jung is the showrunner. In 2022, Justin Chon was in talks to direct the first two episodes.

Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and more are a part of the cast. After TVLine’s confirmation, the hopes of seeing the show soon have reignited.

