Port Charles has a lot of new drama lined up for this week. Last week saw Lulu finding out about Brook Lynn and Dante’s secret fling history and Drew blackmailing Portia with the dirt he has on her. This week, there are even more exciting scenes lined up for the fans with a new slate of episodes.

From pacts and arrests to congratulations and entertainment, there’s a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series, which has ruled the hearts of soap opera fans for decades.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 10, 2025

The first episode of the week features Anna and Jason in a race against time. They are doing whatever it takes to find Charlotte as they team up on this rescue mission. After figuring out the necessary location details, they leave for South America, where Valentin and Charlotte are supposedly on the run. How does the WSB know about this? What way did they find it?

Will Anna and Jason be able to go there on time? On the other hand, Valentin warns Charlotte that it might be time to say goodbye. What will happen in this situation? Will Anna and Jason save the day, or will trouble ensue? What does fate have in store for them? Meanwhile, Dante seeks Maxie’s help. Will she be able to offer him the assistance he requires?

On the other hand, Jordan and Isaiah make a pact. What are the lovers planning to do now? Does it have something to do with their relationship? Or is it about something else? Up next, Tracy is outraged. What exactly has annoyed the matriarch now? And what will she do about the same? Does she have a smart plan up her sleeve this time, as she usually does?

When Chase makes an arrest, who is the victim? What exactly did they do to be arrested? When Ned questions Lois, is it related to Brook Lynn? Will she offer him answers without making him suspicious about what she has been hiding from everyone? Lastly, Brook Lynn must make a decision.

Lulu confronted her and told her that she knew Brook Lynn had a fling with Dante, and they had a child together who was put up for adoption. Now that she has warned her to either tell Dante or she will, how will Brook Lynn react? Will she give in and decide to tell Dante the truth about their past? Or will she find another way out without having to spill this secret to him?

