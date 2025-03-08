The romance between Carly Spencer and Jack Brennan has been growing with each episode on General Hospital. Even though Carly is doubtful of his behavior and Brennan never planned to fall for her, here they are. Brennan was played by Charles Mesure until February this year but has now been replaced by Chris McKenna after the former actor’s exit from the soap.

Chris recently opened up about playing the character and taking over from the last portrayer, as well as his take on Brennan’s romance with Carly. He also sheds some light on how their relationship is quite dangerous for the character, as he cannot seem to function properly around her and is always at her mercy whether he wants it to happen or not. Read on for details.

General Hospital: Chris McKenna On How Romance With Carly Spencer Is Dangerous For Jack Brennan

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Chris opened up about how Brennan has been in the WSB for decades and has “got darkness in him.” The soap star continued, “He’s had to do terrible things. He’s had to harden himself. He’s got scars on his soul. And that’s what makes the stakes so high, and what makes the romance so much fun and so delicious.”

Chris felt, “If someone can get through that and get to his heart, then he’s in for the fight of his life.” He also spoke about how Brennan’s personality makes him untrustworthy. “He does what he has to do. He’s a chameleon. This is why it’s so hard to trust him; he can change based on whatever the situation is. That’s how intelligence officers are,” the soap star explained.

But when it comes to Carly, Brennan doesn’t seem to be able to play his cards like he does with the others. “Something about Carly is different, and he can’t play her, he can’t fool her. He’s at her mercy and that’s not a place he’s comfortable being,” Chris expressed. To add to it, he is also involving Carly’s daughter Josslyn in WSB and hasn’t even told her about the same.

“Carly is not gonna like this, obviously,” the actor pointed out and said, “He clearly needs Josslyn for some particular reason, and she’s uniquely suited for it. So, for the greater good, he has to do what has to be done, even if that means quite possibly risking or betraying Carly.” These acts are sure to disrupt his romance with Carly, but Brennan is running head first into them.

“We can all see where that might go and the possible explosion that could happen at the end of this trail. I don’t know where it’s going myself, but I’m excited to find out,” Chris concluded. He also praised his co-stars Laura Wright, who plays Carly, and Eden McCo,y who essays the role of Josslyn.

