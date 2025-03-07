Port Charles has been the center of much drama as new episodes of General Hospital air. The previous one saw Sonny and Tracy clashing as Lulu pondered her next move. Meanwhile, Willow befriended Isaiah, Elizabeth met Drew, and Alexis was summoned to Wyndemere.

Up next, there are disagreements, decisions, and flying sparks. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the soap opera that has won over the hearts of the audience for countless years and won several awards.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 7, 2025

Today’s episode will feature Brook Lynn in the hot seat. She has a secret that was kept all her life, one that reveals she had a fling with Dante and that they have a son together. But now the revelation has been found by none other than Lulu, who is known for snooping. She has been wondering what to do about it and whether she should share this with Dante or keep it from him. When Brook Lynn is in the hot seat, is Lulu behind it?

She may have found the secret in Martin’s suite, but Lulu plans to use this information to her advantage. When she tells Brook Lynn that she won’t be doing her any favors after what she has done, will she leave it at that, or will she confront her about the whole truth? How will Brook Lynn respond to it? Will Lulu share the news with others or blackmail her with the same?

Meanwhile, Carly makes a big decision. Is it related to Brennan? Or could it be about Josslyn or Michael? Up next on General Hospital, Isaiah and Jordan get even closer. Are they ready to explore their relationship and take it to the next level? Or will they wait and see where their new connection goes over time? Up next, Emma worries about Anna. Will she be able to keep herself afloat?

When Ned and Lois disagree, what could be the reason behind it? The two exes have usually been very cordial. So when the two do not agree about something, is it related to their daughter Brook Lynn? When Josslyn is seen with her WSB handler, Vaughn, what does it really mean for her future? Will something more happen between the two, or will they remain professional?

Lastly, Alexis questions Sidwell. Will she receive the answers she has been looking for, or will she return empty-handed? Stay tuned to the episodes of General Hospital for more details about the storylines and characters.

