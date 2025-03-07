The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn keeping a secret about Luna from Steffy. He did not tell her that she was not in prison anymore and was living at the Spencer Estate. Meanwhile, Luna told Bill that she now knows who her father is, shocking him with the revelation.

The last episode of the week will be sure to finish off on a high note with several changes and characters being worried about the aftermath. Here’s what the audience can expect from the March 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 7, 2025

The final episode of this week features Hope making changes at Forrester Creations. Now that she has seen her boyfriend Carter kissing Daphne with her own eyes and later confronted him about it, her brain has been working overtime. She also went to Daphne and threatened her to stay away from Carter. Now, she has decided to make some changes at the company.

What exactly has she planned? Will she be successful as per the plotting she has been doing? Or will her ideas falter as Steffy remains adamant about taking back the company Hope stole from her family by a coup she planned? What’s in store for Forrester Creations, especially with Carter and Daphne’s romance becoming more real than they thought it could ever be?

Meanwhile, Bill worries about the fallout of Luna’s paternity. Finn went to the Spencer Estate to meet Luna and told her that he is her father, leaving her shocked. Now that she has had time to soak the information up, she is hopeful about what this means for her life. Is Luna correct in her analysis that this truth will change her life for the better? Or are these false hopes?

She might have thought he was her cousin all her life but now she finally knows Finn is her father. When she tells Bill about the same, he is left just as shocked. This results in him worrying about the fallout of the paternity news. After all, so many people and many families have been involved in it.

Be it the Finnegan family or the Forresters and to add to it, the Nozowas.

How will this truth haunt and change the dynamics of these families of Los Angeles? Is Bill correct in worrying about the explosive aftermath of Luna’s parentage? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out more about each of the storylines and find out what the popular characters are up to.

