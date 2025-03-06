On Wednesday, The Bold and the Beautiful episode saw Hope and Daphne clash when the former revealed that she saw Daphne and Carter kissing. She was surprised to see her boyfriend cheat on her, but her plans started churning immediately after, considering her own history of committing any form of adultery. She questioned Carter about spending time with Daphne.

She then confronted Daphne and warned her to stay away from Carter. Today’s episode focuses on Steffy, Finn, Luna, and Bill as they reel from the continued aftermath of the paternity reveal. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 6, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful whenever they tune in to CBS to enjoy the popular daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 6, 2025

The episode features Finn keeping another secret about Luna from Steffy. Even though he has always been open about everything with his wife, whether Hope’s attempt to kiss him or Luna being his daughter, Finn will keep a secret from her this time. He reunited with Luna recently and told her that he was her father. Not many know that she is not locked away in prison.

While the others assume she is still behind bars, Bill freed her and has kept her under house arrest at the Spencer Estate. Is this the secret he will keep away from Steffy? Is Luna not in prison but living at Bill’s place? How long will Finn be able to keep this a secret from his wife? How will he deal with Steffy’s ire when she finds out that Finn chose to keep this from her? Thursday’s The Bold and the Beautiful might tell!

Meanwhile, Luna reveals to Bill that she knows who her father is. How will he react to her revelation about Finn being her father and Poppy keeping this news from Luna? After months and months of theorizing and making assumptions about who could be Luna’s dad, the truth is finally out, and it will change more lives than one. How will this impact Bill and Luna?

Apart from Finn, Luna, and Bill, Steffy was told the shocker by Finn himself. She went on to share the same with her mother, Taylor, and now even Ridge has connected the dots. Where does this lead all these characters? When will Luna get to question her mother, Poppy, for constantly lying and concealing this information from her and Finn all these years? Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to find the answers!

