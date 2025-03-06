Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan has been one of the most highly anticipated releases. Even though it was postponed due to the California wildfires, it has now officially been released on Netflix on March 4, 2025, with all eight episodes and fans are absolutely loving the vibe of it.

The trailer already gave a glimpse of which stars and public figures would guest star or feature on it, but now that all the episodes of the show are out, here’s the complete list of celebrity guests as well as professionals featured on the Duchess of Sussex’s much-awaited lifestyle docu-series on Netflix.

All The Guests Featured On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series With Love, Meghan

Daniel Martin was the guest during the first episode of the show. Ever since being her makeup artist on the popular series Suits, he became a lifelong friend of Meghan and still continues to be a part of her life. Meghan played Rachel Zane on the hit show and was cast opposite Patrick J. Adams. Up next, Mindy Kaling made guest appearances on the newly released show.

They met during Meghan’s podcast and have since become good friends and bond over being mothers. Meghan is a mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and Mindy is a mother to Katherine, Anne, and Spencer. The latter has starred on The Office and told the royal that receiving her jam was probably one of the “most glamorous moments” of her entire life.

The Duchess then hosted celebrity chef Roy Choi and the two made a lot of finger looking food including Korean fried chicken, kimchi and a variety of pickles, including watermelon and strawberries. Roy called himself a huge fan of hers and they conversed about having some shared experiences.

Delfina Blaquier is the wife of Harry’s friend Nachos Figueras and she was seen with Meghan on a hike and a meal. Abigail Spencer and Kelly Zajfen were spotted on lunch with the Duchess during an episode. On the other hand, Ramon Velazquez is a local chef who made chicken tinga and halibut ceviche while with the Suits star as he featured on With Love, Meghan.

Tracy Robbins, Victoria Jackson and Jennifer Rudolph were seen enjoying a game of Mahjong with Meghan. Cocktails in mason jars were seen next to them. Vicky Tsai featured in episode seven and made potstickers with Meghan and enjoyed blooming tea. Alice Waters is an award-winning chef.

When she appeared on Meghan’s show, she immediately fangirled over here. They made quiches and a salad while the Duchess fawned over how much she loves and adores Alice. The last two guests are Meghan’s family itself. Her mother Doria Ragland was spotted during a brunch party which saw a lot of friends and loved ones of the entrepreneur and TV personality.

To wrap it all off, Prince Harry only appeared for brief moments during With Love, Meghan and was seen hugging, kissing and appreciating her work.

