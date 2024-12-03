Corporate espionage, law firms, and a group of lawyers solving cases were the dream synopsis for a show at one point in time. Suits was the perfect product of the concept. The legal drama series featured a star-studded cast, including Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres, among several others.

Suits saw its main characters, Harvey Specter, Donna Paulsen, Michael Ross, Rachel Zane, and Louis Litt, become massively popular. Patrick Adams, who played Michael, aka Mike, was an integral part of the show. Recently, he opened up about how miserable he was during that. Read on to find out what beans the actor spilled about the same.

Was Patrick J. Adams ‘Miserable’ Playing Mike Ross On Suits?

During his appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, Adams talked about his experience on the show. He revealed how he was extremely depressed, miserable, and fighting his alcohol addiction. “I was in the zone of living a pretty unexamined life. Was pretty miserable… was, I would say, pretty depressed,” he tried to explain. Adams also revealed how poor his mental health was amidst all of the mental clutter.

The 43-year-old felt that he also used to spend too much in an attempt to cope with his feelings. Towards the end of the seventh season of Suits, the actor was drinking beyond a lot, and everything had become too much. For those who are unverified, Adams left the show after season 7 wrapped in 2018. Apart from all the above, he said, “I felt done” because nothing was left.

Why Did Patrick J. Adams Leave Suits After Season 7?

He mentioned how his character had much to showcase and offer at the start, and by the seventh season, every possible storyline was wrapped up, leaving the character with no other layers. Adams mentioned that he loved the cast and had no problem with anybody. He felt he had nothing more to offer to the character or the show, so he decided to leave. Suits went on for two more seasons, making the total number 9.

He did return for the final to wrap things up in the show’s universe. The role of Mike was of a college dropout with a brilliant mind and a photographic memory. Despite not having a degree, his skills and knowledge made him a force to reckon with, especially with Harvey Specter by his side. Adams also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nominee for his portrayal of Mike.

Patrick J. Adams On The Work Front

Next, he will star in The Madison, a spinoff of the popular Neo-western drama series Yellowstone. The show is set to premiere in 2025 and will co-star Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett. Adams will play Russell McIntosh, an investment banker and the husband of Chapman’s character Paige.

