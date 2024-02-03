Suits Spinoff New Details Revealed! Gabriel Macht's 'Harvey Specter' To Make A Comeback? Let Us Give You The ABCs Of It!

Let us give you the ABCs of the brand new Suits spinoff series, which is all set to begin shooting in March this year, and hopefully, we’ll get a release soon. Recently, when Gabriel Macht & Patrick J. Adams reunited at the Golden Globes 2024 to present the Best TV Series Drama to Succession, every fan shed a tear.

But there’s something for all of us waiting in the store, and it’s going to be special. After a memorable run of nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, Aaron Korsh‘s created show is finally returning in the form of a spinoff.

In the man’s own words, this show had ‘the tone of Entourage that took place on Wall Street,’ and the spinoff series titled Suits: L.A. will follow the life story of former New York federal prosecutor named Ted Black.

Just like Harvey, Ted is someone who has worked hard to be one of the top lawyers in the town. Though things won’t start from the top, it’ll begin with Ted’s firm returning from the dead.

NBC, in a statement to E! News, recently revealed, “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Will Harvey Spectre & Mike Ross make a return?

The makers are approaching this as an entirely different show with the germ of Suits alive in it. There will be an all-new cast taking the lead. But, with Suits finally breaking all the records to be the most streamed show of the year, we feel makers could do some shenanigans to at least keep a cameo of Gabriel Macht‘s ‘Harvey’ & Patrick J. Adams‘s ‘Ross’. Just imagine Ted collaborating with Harvey & Mike to save his firm or, even better, going against them. Wouldn’t that be something else?

