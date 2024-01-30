There were a lot of streaming options in 2023. But one of the biggest blessings was the resurgence of Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, and Patrick J Adams starrer Suits. Thanks to Netflix’s aggressive marketing strategy, the legal drama series that ended in 2019 is back in the news. Not only that, but it is 2023’s most-watched show, surpassing The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and others. Scroll below for all the details!

Many factors led to the popularity of Suits growing all over again in 2023. It is undeniable that the characters are kickass, the dialogues are witty, and the plots are highly engaging. There is also a huge curiosity around Meghan Markle, who left her acting career, married Prince Harry, and is now the Duchess of Sussex. Netflix dropped the series in June, and the response was phenomenal.

Top 10 Most-Watched Shows In 2023

Nielsen has now dropped the list of the top 10 most-watched TV shows in 2023. Suits leads with a whopping 57.7 billion viewership. The drama series is available to view on Netflix as well as Peacock. There are 141 episodes over the nine series in total. On the second spot is Disney+’s show Bluey, which has witnessed 43.9 billion views for its 145 episodes.

Ranked #3 is the American military police procedural television series NCIS. It has registered a viewership of 39.4 billion on Netflix and Paramount+ combined. Grey’s Anatomy (38.6 billion), Cocomelon (36.3 billion), The Big Bang Theory (27.8 billion), and Gilmore Girls (25.2 million) are positioned 4-7th respectively.

Friends lags way behind Suits

On number 8 is everyone’s favorite, Friends. The show witnessed a huge boost in viewership due to the unfortunate demise of Matthew Perry, aka Chandler Bing. However, it remains almost 130% lower in viewership than Suits, with 25 billion streams.

Heartland and Supernatural, each with 22.8 billion viewers, are the respective last two on the list of Top 10 most-watched shows of 2023.

More about Suits

Suits is an American legal drama series created and written by Aaron Korsh. It premiered in 2011 and enjoyed nine successful seasons, with its conclusion in 2019. Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres were amongst the main characters.

Meghan Markle played the role of Rachel Elizabeth Zane, a senior paralegal at Pearson Hardman. She marries Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and moves to Seattle in the Season 7 finale. The Duchess Of Sussex announced she was quitting her acting career in 2018.

