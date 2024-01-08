The Big Bang Theory and The Office are iconic television shows with millions of fans. People know the dialogue, character traits, and everything perfectly, and this goes for both shows. TBBT star Jim Parsons once revealed he auditioned for the popular NBC sitcom, which was a wonderful experience for him.

Parsons’s sitcom started in 2007, two years after The Office, and it ran for twelve glorious seasons. The series featured Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, Kunal Nayyar, and Melissa Rauch in crucial roles. However, it was Parsons’ character as Sheldon Cooper that stood out, and then it got a spin-off series – Young Sheldon. His chemistry with Kaley’s character Penny won hearts, and not to forget, each actor was perfect on their part.

In one of his appearances on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Jim Parsons revealed that he once auditioned for The Office. It was for John Krasinski’s character Jim Halpert and Rainn Wilson’s Dwight Schrute. Both Rainn and John brilliantly portrayed the. Jim added that he could see him playing either of those parts and would have brought his unique qualities to them.

Jim Parsons revealed that he thought Rainn would have been a great Sheldon. Rainn’s character Dwight from The Office is one of the fan favorites because of his countless antics and childish pranks. Dwight’s bickering relationship with John Krasinski‘s character Jim is also one of the highlights of the series and has given the viewers some great moments on television.

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper is probably the most ideal casting. The series grew around Sheldon’s antics and was unknowingly the glue to their group. This old video of Jim sharing the piece of information was posted on Instagram by Scenes from Sitcoms. People in the comments think that Jim would have a great Dwight.

One user wrote, “he would have been perfect omg.”

Another said, “Sheldon as Dwight would be legendary.”

A user thought he might have been okay as Dwight but not Jim – “He would’ve been good for Dwight, not jim tho.”

One person wrote, “Plaster face.”

A fan commented, “Dwight and Sheldon crossover.”

Another quipped, “He sounds a little salty.”

And, “I can totally see rain being Sheldon.”

Here is the throwback video, check it out and the rest of the reactions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scenes from Sitcoms (@sitcom.scenes)

The Office and The Big Bang Theory are available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shogun: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More, Here’s Everything to Know About Disney+ Hotstar’s Period Drama Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News