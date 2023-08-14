Kaley Cuoco has been living in the public eye for quite a long time now. The actress began her acting journey when she was just a kid and found fame after continuing to do more and more gigs in Hollywood and TV. While she is now a leading film and TV star, her personal life is also something her fans have been interested in for years. Among all her flings, relationships and two marriages, it is her rumoured romance with Henry Cavill that has grabbed a lot of attention. As Cuoco has always stayed tight-lipped about the alleged romance with DCEU’s Superman, she was once left speechless when asked about whether the Man Of Steel star is really made of steel.

Cuoco began her career in 1992 with Quicksand: No Escape as a child star. However, her breakthrough role came by playing the character Bridget Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules. She is also widely known for portraying Penny in The Big Bang Theory. On the other hand, Cavill has been in the industry for the past two decades, but his international breakthrough came after he was cast as Superman in 2011 for the film Man of Steel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill have dated many people throughout their lives, the two made headlines together after they were spotted holding hands during one of their outings. Despite the pictures that made rounds on the internet in 2013, the two never addressed the reports of their romance and chose to remain silent.

Back in 2020, their brief fling made The Big Bang Theory star speechless as she was asked about the Man of Steel star’s body. During her online appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, as per PEOPLE, Kaley Cuoco, who was then married to Karl Cook, was asked to respond to a fan’s query: whether the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) is really made of steel.

Cuoco was left stunned on the show as she replied laughing, “Oh my God.” She added how she was left speechless about the question and added, “I don’t know I never say, ‘I don’t know.’ I always have an answer, but I don’t know.” Well, the magazine even reported that the duo called it quits after going out for 12 days in 2013.

Cuoco is currently with Tom Pelphrey, and the two recently welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, who they named Matilda.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Could Have Been Titanic’s Iconic Couple But Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Got Lucky – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News