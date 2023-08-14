Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Could Have Been Titanic's Iconic Couple But Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Got Lucky

‘Titanic’ has become a timeless classic, and the imprint of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet playing their respective characters is in our heads. James Cameron did not leave any stone unturned. While the casting was perfect and all the right choices were made, we all know that things change along with the process. Speaking of that, did you know that there was a time when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were considered for the roles?

Jack Dawson and Rose are two characters that have reserved a special place in our all hearts. DiCaprio and Winslet played the roles to perfection, and it is safe to say that we cannot imagine anyone else doing what they did. But let’s get our creative juices flowing for a second. For the unversed, there was a time when somebody completely different bagged these two lead roles.

Back in 2012, HuffPost reported that there were a lot of actors and actresses who were considered to play Jack and Rose. One such pair was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. It makes sense that the two were on the microscope because they had taken Hollywood by storm with their unquestionable chemistry. Hence, bringing these two play such a powerful duo on screen only made sense. There were reports that another star couple who were in talks to bag these roles were Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder. Eventually, the roles went to their rightful actors.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married to each other for five years and the fans adored them. However, it all came crashing down soon after. It is said that Kate Winslet was far too adamant on playing the role in Titanic. Rolling Stones previously reported that Winslet cried buckets after reading the script and persuaded James Cameron to give him the role and even gave him a rose.

It is safe to say that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt succeeded in other outings and Titanic was brought justice by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

What do you think about this casting?

Let us know

