Henry Cavill has long said goodbye to Clark Kent aka Superman, in the DC Universe. While the majority of fans believe he was the best actor to play the role, WB and James Gunn were just not convinced. After a long back and forth, it is confirmed that he will not be returning. However, his references will continue to live long in the DCU as it is now revealed that Man of Steel references will be made in the upcoming ‘Blue Beetle’.

The first reactions for ‘Blue Beetle’ are in, and people have absolutely loved the work of Angel Manuel Soto, with many claiming that the movie was so much better than expected. Moreover, Xolo Maridueña, in the lead, has also heaped praises. Could this be the next big thing that DCU desperately wants? While that remains a question, we now know that Man of Steel will be coming back. Well, only in dialogues.

‘Blue Beetle’ director Angel Manuel Soto recently got candid in his conversation with Nestor Bentancor on YouTube. He explained that Zack Snyder, the man behind DCU, had a great influence on him and that the movie ‘Man of Steel’ which marked Henry Cavill’s first outing as Superman, will indeed be referenced in the upcoming flick. He said, “Waking up in Mexico to the news that [Zack] Snyder wants to see it too, a director that I respect so much, that his films are an immense influence… Even in ‘Blue Beetle,’ there are some references to ‘Man of Steel’ that we made out of honor and respect for the work and art of Zack Snyder.”

It’s safe to say that Soto is having a fan moment. He continues explaining that David Ayer, who directed the 2016 ‘Suicide Squad‘, also showed interest in seeing his work. He continues, “Also, seeing David Ayer sharing it… It’s like, ‘WOW, brother!’ How nice it feels to have that support from people that one respects and that the fans also respect.” As of now, it is unclear just how direct the reference to Henry Cavill’s Superman will be.

Are you excited to see some references to Henry Cavill’s Superman in Blue Beetle?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

