James Gunn is right now busy shaping the DCU that he has completely revamped after taking over the boss chair with Peter Safran. While he is now extensively working on Supwema: Legacy that, in a way kick starts his era in the DCU, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, there is a good line up that he has announced. We know there will be a Clark Kent, a Batman, our Supergirl, but what if we tell you that the filmmaker just hinted at Joker? Well, we are as excited as you are. Scroll below.

Joker, aka the Clown Prince Of Crime, is one of the most iconic villains of all times, not just for the DC universe but for world cinema. The character that is Batman’s biggest enemy has scared and impressed audiences right from the time he hit the comics and later our screens with seasoned actors like Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix playing him.

But while James Gunn revamped the DCU no one was sure if Joker has made the cut enter his world. Now as per James’ recent comment on the Internet, he has hinted at the presence of Joker in his DCU, and this has left all the fans across the globe excited. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Recently on X, formerly called Twitter, James Gunn randomly started giving his followers lessons on a nameless antagonist who laughs. He wrote, “Conrad Veidt in Paul Leni’s The Man Who Laughs (1928), based on Victor Hugo’s novel. The film was a silent romantic melodrama – Veidt’s character was the hero; the smile was carved into his face as a boy by a Comprachico (a fictional group of people who reshaped the physical appearance of children like a pruner would a Bonsai tree),” Gunn told his followers. “Bill Finger, Kane & Jerry Robinson couldn’t agree on much but they all agreed Veidt’s portrayal was the inspiration for the Joker in the comics.”

Conrad Veidt in Paul Leni’s “The Man Who Laughs” (1928), based on Victor Hugo’s novel. The film was a silent romantic melodrama – Veidt’s character was the hero; the smile was carved into his face as a boy by a Comprachico (a fictional group of people who reshaped the physical… pic.twitter.com/uc58cOO3nq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2023

This was enough for fans to draw parallels and theories that he is hinting at Joker and might be in his DCU. However, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters has The Brave And Bold in it, a Batman movie that gives ample room for Gunn to introduce his Joker. Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix is already developing one with Lady Gaga. Joker: Folie a Deux, a sequel to his Oscar-approved film titled Joker, has wrapped up filming but exists outside the main timeline.

Now whether James Gunn makes Joaquin Phoenix or Jared Leto reprise the Clown Prince Of Crime or sets out on a hunt for a brand new face is not confirmed. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

