Emily Blunt and Tom Hanks romancing one another is something really bizarre to think of, but at the end of the day, they are actors and need to do what the script demands; however, things don’t get easier with easier, and the Oppenheimer actress once shared how she got uncomfortable while doing an intimate scene with Hanks in their film Charlie Wilson’s War. Keep scrolling to find out what the actress once said about that particular scene.

The abovementioned film was a comedy-drama and was released in 2007; while both the actors are undoubtedly unparalleled in their craft, they did feel a little uneasy and embarrassed. For the unversed, the film was directed by Mike Nichols, and it also starred the Pretty Woman of Hollywood, Julia Roberts in it.

Once in an interview with the GQ, Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt opened up about her love scene with Tom Hanks’ Charlie Wilson in the film as per his character; he had a debauched personality; still, the age gap between the actors was a lot! She said, “Tom Hanks? Hot! It was surreal! And embarrassing, always, because it’s just you with your t*ts hanging out, and you have to hope that the lighting’s nice. There are some people who feel OK and confident with prancing around in their underwear. I wouldn’t say I was one of those people. So you just become someone who’s good at it. But he is such a gentleman.”

Emily Blunt explained that she was around the age of his kid, and that made things weirder; speaking about that, she added, “Maybe it was weird for him too…I could be his daughter. And I’m friends with his son. I did [The Great] Buck Howard with Colin. And also because Tom Hanks is not known for these kinds of scenes.”

The Devil Wears Prada star concluded by saying, “Charlie Wilson was a massive player; he was really promiscuous. And s*xy! Tom was so really good at that. He’s really s*xy! I promise you. He just made it effortless to do those scenes. And he was very protective of me. And he’s a gent.”

On the professional front, Emily Blunt was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus Oppenheimer and Tom Hanks appeared in the film Asteroid City.

