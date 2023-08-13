Born Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, but better known by her fans across the globe simply as ‘Queen Bey’, Beyonce is one of the most known pop stars today. The singer – who is currently entertaining her fans with live performances at different Renaissance World Tour concerts, is a 41-year-old American and a mother to three children, including 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

But did you know Bey and Jay-Z, aka Shawn Corey Carter, lost their first kid? After the birth of Blue Ivy, the singer – via a documentary, opened up about her miscarriage and its impact on her.

As reported by Huff Post in January 2013, Beyonce – via her HBO documentary ‘Life Is But a Dream,’ spoke about the miscarriage she suffered two years before becoming pregnant with Blue Ivy. In one scene, the ‘Single Ladies’ singer says, “About two years ago, I was pregnant for the first time. And I heard the heartbeat, which was the most beautiful music I ever heard in my life.”

While explaining that she and Jay-Z were ecstatic about the pregnancy and had already picked out names, Beyonce says in the documentary, “I envisioned what my child would look like … I was feeling very maternal.” However, something went wrong before they could meet their bundle of joy, and they lost their kid.

Recalling how she learnt there was no heartbeat during the next check-up and how she dealt with the tragic news. She said, “I went into the studio and wrote the saddest song I’ve ever written in my life … And it was the best form of therapy for me because it was the saddest thing I’ve ever been through,” she explained.

Prior to Beyonce opening up about the miscarriage and how she dealt with it, Jay-Z referenced his and his wife’s tragic loss in the song ‘Glory.’ In it, he rapped, “Last time the miscarriage was so tragic/We was afraid you’d disappear/But nah baby you magic.”

The couple now have three healthy children, with Blue Ivy already taking the world by storm by performing alongside her mom during the Renaissance World Tour.

