Heidi Klum is well known for being one of the world’s top supermodels, gracing the covers of prestigious fashion magazines and walking the runways for renowned designers. She became a household name through her work in television.

Heidi hosted the reality TV show “Project Runway” for many years, showcasing her expertise in fashion and mentoring aspiring designers. The German American model is 50 years old now but looks better than most 20-somethings.

It is worth pointing out that Heidi Klum is well-toned, always has that supermodel glow, and radiates beauty from every angle. So how does she keep her body looking so good? She once revealed her best-kept better-body secrets, scroll down to know.

During a conversation with US Weekly, Heidi Klum was asked about her bedtime rituals. The business mogul and mother of three revealed that wearing a bra with no underwire to bed at night helps keep her b**bs in shape.

“I do believe that when you wear a bra to bed it keeps your b**bs more in place and that they will look good for a longer time. I started doing that 10 years ago maybe, and now my 13-year-old daughter is doing it too! She has a little sports bra that she wears to bed,” the German American model said.

Heidi Klum further added that she avoids wearing “White cotton panties” in order to look and feel like her sexiest self. “I try to get things that I find unattractive to me and my body out of my closet. If it’s baggy, yucky sweatpants or things that don’t look good, I don’t even want it in my closet. I don’t even want to get tempted. If I have a super short mini-dress on, I will wear a full bottom in case the wind comes, but otherwise, I’m always a G-string kind of girl,” she said.

