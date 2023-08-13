Keanu Reeves is easily one of the most humble superstars in Hollywood, with ounces of proof to back up the claim. He is widely recognised as one of the most down-to-earth dudes. Throughout his life, he has had several relationships to which he has been fully committed. One of his girlfriends was Alexandra Grant. While the relationship ended, the two were bothered by an uninvited visitor, i.e., a stalker who claimed to be Keanu’s blood relative.

It’s no surprise that almost every star has several stalkers, and at times, the situation can get out of control. One such person, who though it is okay to claim that he is a blood relative of the ‘Matrix’ star, made things difficult for the couple and the actor had to take drastic measures to ensure their safety from this person who had a long history of criminal activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per TMZ, the man in question is Bryan Dixon who harassed Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend on one too many occasions. The documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Dixon kept showing up on Keanu’s property oftentimes, uninvited, and kept finding new ways to find his way back. It is reported that Dixon once left a suspicious backpack at his property with a DNA test kit and “apparently intended to use on Mr. Reeves in a delusional attempt to prove they are blood-related.” The actor even hired an extremely professional security company to protect him and his girlfriend from this crazed stalker.

However, the most spine-chilling revelation was still on its way. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the man harassing Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant had a rap sheet spanning over two decades. Moreover, Dixon had a bench warrant in Rhode Island against him for alleged felonies, including breaking and entering, possessing burglary tools, and vandalism. Keanu immediately contacted his legal team and obtained a temporary restraining order and also collaborated with LAPD to keep Dixon at bay.

What do you think about this crazy stalker who was hell-bent on proving he’s a relative of Keanu Reeves?

Let us know and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: Tom Cruise Allegedly Once Threatened To Sue South Park Producers For Two Unreleased Episodes That Mocked His Acting Skills & Suggested He Was Trapped In The Closet [Report]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News