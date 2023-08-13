Skincare is something that BTS is very particular about, especially J-Hope. The boy band has often revealed that J-Hope is the most diligent about his skincare among all the members of the group. Though J-Hope’s routine is simple, it is quite in detail and the BTS member makes sure to complete all the steps carefully to maintain his glass-like flawless skin.

On various occasions, J-Hope has been vocal about how he religiously takes care of his skin, especially as they are constantly exposed to make-up, bright lights and camera. So you must be wondering how he maintains such a bright glowing skin, despite such a hectic schedule! Good news, we know his secret skincare tip and here you go.

Starting with, J-Hope follows a separate skincare routine for morning and nighttime and while his morning routine might seem to be quite simple and fuss-free, his nighttime routine is more detailed and lengthy. The singer loves a foaming cleanser in his routine as it helps to remove all the excess oil and grime after a tiresome day and then he follows it with a toner both during the day and at night to keep his skin hydrated.

Next comes an essence which is an important part of Korean skincare and J-Hope’s skincare also consists of that. These have a consistency that falls perfectly between toners and serums, making the skin super hydrated and giving it a glass-like glow. Following this, acne cream is also a part of J-Hope’s nighttime routine.

J-Hope’s skincare routine also has a myriad of moisturizers be it for face, hand or neck, he keeps those handy. He uses them throughout the day to keep his skin moisturized and protected from environmental aggressors.

Then comes sunscreen and the singer is quite diligent about sun protection and he applies it throughout the day. J-Hope’s skincare routine also consists of lip balms and lip masks. He loves to apply the lip-shaped sheet masks to keep his lips well-hydrated.

Sheet masks are a must in J-Hope’s skincare routine, and the rapper has been quite vocal about his love for sheet masks. For the unversed, J-Hope also does sheet mask sessions with his fellow BTS members.The ‘Intro: Boy Meets Evil‘ singer is on a different level!

