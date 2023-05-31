The members of the South Korean boy band BTS members are focusing on their individual careers and their military enlistment is one huge point of discussion currently. After Jin, J-Hope was the second member of the band to enlist in the military, and as per reports, he has been promoted to be an assistant instructor in the army, leaving his fans super proud. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, the eldest member of the band, Jin, last year joined the military and later, J-Hope also followed in his footsteps and joined the military after receiving a five-week training. Now, according to the latest update, he has made his fans proud yet again by getting a promotion in the army.

According to a report in India today, J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military, has got promoted an assistant instructor. Officials from the army confirmed the rapper’s new position and spilled beans on his responsibilities directly to the K-Media. As per reports, before taking up his responsibilities, the K-Pop star will first have to go through a review of his educational qualification certification evaluation. As soon as the news broke on the internet, the die-hard fans of the star were quick to react, and they bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

One of the users wrote, “So proud of you Hobi.”

Another user commented, “#Jhope fighting stay safe we are cheering fo you!”

“Congratulations Jhope. Of course #Jin both being a good leader inside the military.”

“I am so proud of him now, hurry up and give him back.”

“Congrats that’s a huge accomplishment.”

Check out the post below:

However, as the excitement increased around this news, BigHit Music, the agency that represents BTS, responded to the reports, “Please understand that it is difficult to confirm.”

For the unversed, J-Hope is a popular member of K-pop supergroup BTS and enjoys a massive fanbase. He is currently enlisting in the military and is on a break.

