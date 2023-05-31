The God Of Thunder might still have more appearances in the MCU as the fans highly criticised his MCU outing. Being one of the founding members of the Avengers, he is the only character from the original trio to be in the multiverse saga. While there have been many speculations of him appearing again in his fourth movie, Chris Hemsworth expressed his willingness to appear one more time.

As an MCU veteran, the actor shared his only condition for returning as Thor in future projects. After spending over a decade playing the God of Thunder, he was last seen in 2022’s largely-panned Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the news of his decision to take a little time off his acting career to focus on his health after finding out, he’s at risk for Alzheimer’s disease, and many questioned his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a conversation with the Spanish magazine AccionCine, Thor star Chris Hemsworth talked about his MCU role. The actor showed no concrete plan to return as he admitted the decision would “depend on the type of story”, which is his condition. The actor demanded that the material “has to be something unique,” as he does not want to keep doing the same thing again and again.

The Australian actor showed his willingness to return only if a new story exists, as “it has to be something very special” for him. He added, “I’m sure there’s something exciting to tell, so we’ll have to wait and see. You have to wait to find it.”

In the past, Chris Hemsworth teased about his future and mentioned that he wanted to see “a drastically different version” of God of Thunder in the MCU. “Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now,” said the actor during a conversation with Josh Horowitz.

