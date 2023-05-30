Marvel star Chris Hemsworth is one of the fittest actors in the industry as he takes his health very seriously and to motivate his fans, the Thor actor keeps sharing his workout videos on Instagram. In one of his recent workout clips, the actor had a cheeky wardrobe malfunction and fans could not help but point out the same. Scroll down to read more.

Chris, on the work front, will soon be seen in Extraction 2 on Netflix. It is also being reported that the story for Extraction 3 is already in the work. Chris will also be seen with Scarlett Johansson in the new Transformers film but it has been reportedly delayed by studio Paramount.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Chris Hemsworth’s new workout video, eagle-eyed fans of the actor spotted his privates in the clip. The MCU star captioned the video as, “Good little session. Finishing it strong with some core” as he sweated it out while working out in nothing but a pair of shorts and a cap worn backwards. As the fitness freak showed his boxing, push-ups, chin-ups and squats in the video, a lot of his fans apparently spotted the actor’s p*nis for split seconds.

Chris Hemsworth in the video lies back and crunches upwards to bring his foot up to reach his opposite hand. As he goes on to do some serious maneuver, fans spot his massive bulge appearing in the shorts.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

The alleged p*nis spotted in the video along with the bulge is not seen in the next few shots. Social media users did not waste any time in reacting to the post. One user stated, “Watched it multiple times… that last exercise I swear I could see Thor’s hammer, lucky wife.”

Another wrote, “If you’re one of the many girls who watched the vid to check if he has his hammer.”

One stated, “Let’s not ovary-act girls! Lol”, as the next one shared, “You absolutely knew what you were doing with that last clip.”

One user commented, “That um… um, last exercise… respectfully DAYUM” and another concluded, “Lord have mercy.”

The Spiderhead actor has slowed his career after he discovered that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer‘s disease.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Heidi Klum In A Smoking Hot N*de Bikini Shares Passionate Lip Locks With Tom Kaulitz, Making Us Believe They’re Still In Their Honeymoon Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News