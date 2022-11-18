Chris Hemsworth is a well-known name in the entertainment industry who has won his fans’ hearts with his iconic performances noted movies and tv shows. While the actor now gears up for his own documentary series called Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, he opened up about how he learnt that he had a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s from both of his parents.

Apart from the documentary series, Chris Hemsworth is also gearing up for the release of two of his upcoming films namely Extraction 2 and Furiosa which are slated to hit the screens in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Meanwhile, during a recent chat with Vanity Fair, as reported by ET Canada, Chris Hemsworth opened up about the time he learnt that he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s from both of his parents. Shedding light on the same, he revealed that even without the test, he knew it because Alzheimer’s runs in his family as his grandfather has been suffering from the same for years.

Speaking about his grandfather, Chris said, “I haven’t seen him in a few years, but my other family members have and there’s some days where he’s quite joyful and gives you a big hug. But my mum was saying he’s just a really friendly guy. I’m not sure he actually remembers much anymore and he slips in and out of Dutch, which is his original language, so he’ll be talking Dutch and English and then a mash-up and then maybe some other new words as well.”

The Thor actor went on to reveal how the test made him feel that even his memory was getting worse. He even reflected on how he reacted to the results of the test and said, “I feel like my memory’s getting worse. It’s a placebo effect — or it’s taking place! … It’s my excuse now. There was an intensity to navigating it. Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we’ll somehow avoid it. We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.”

